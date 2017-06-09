Press release from the city of Asheville:
After a competitive nationwide search, the City of Asheville is pleased to announce that Ben Woody has been named Development Services Director. His first day as a member of the City of Asheville team will be July 24. “I am excited to join the development services department and be a part of a dynamic organization,” said Woody. “Asheville is a great city and I look forward to working with the staff, leadership, and community to accomplish their goals.”
Woody comes to Asheville from Currituck County, North Carolina where he currently serves as the Planning and Community Development Director. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in local government. Prior to his work in Currituck County, he worked for the City of Greensboro for nine years as a Zoning Review Officer, Planning Specialist and Senior Planner. Woody has a master’s degree in public affairs from UNC Greensboro and a bachelor of science in geography specializing in community and regional planning from UNC Charlotte. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
“Ben is bright, energetic and ready to hit the ground running,” said City Manager Gary Jackson. “His commitment to customer service and staff development will serve him well in the challenging role of Development Services Director.”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.