Press release from the city of Asheville:

After a competitive nationwide search, the City of Asheville is pleased to announce that Ben Woody has been named Development Services Director. His first day as a member of the City of Asheville team will be July 24. “I am excited to join the development services department and be a part of a dynamic organization,” said Woody. “Asheville is a great city and I look forward to working with the staff, leadership, and community to accomplish their goals.”

Woody comes to Asheville from Currituck County, North Carolina where he currently serves as the Planning and Community Development Director. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in local government. Prior to his work in Currituck County, he worked for the City of Greensboro for nine years as a Zoning Review Officer, Planning Specialist and Senior Planner. Woody has a master’s degree in public affairs from UNC Greensboro and a bachelor of science in geography specializing in community and regional planning from UNC Charlotte. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“Ben is bright, energetic and ready to hit the ground running,” said City Manager Gary Jackson. “His commitment to customer service and staff development will serve him well in the challenging role of Development Services Director.”