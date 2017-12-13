Asheville Black Lives Matter is hosting a book discussion on Dr. Linwood Little Bear Custalow‘s and Angela L. Daniel Silver Star‘s The True Story of Pocahontas: the Other Side of History at Firestorm Books and Cafe in West Asheville on Friday, December 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Asheville Black Lives Matter and the Asheville Friends Meeting Racial Justice Committee, this talk is the latest installment of Asheville BLM’s book talk series at Firestorm. Attendees will discuss The True Story of Pocahontas, which attempts to correct the false historical narrative around the life of the famous Powhatan princess and her relationship with Captain John Smith and the Jamestown colonists of Virginia. Based on generations of oral history passed down through the Mattaponi Tribe, the book is the first publication on the story told from the Powhatan perspective, and is the first written history on Pocahontas’ life written by descendants of her people.
The discussion will be lead by Asheville Friends Racial Justice Committee and Asheville Black Lives Matter member Sharon Smith. Attendees will receive a discount on copies of The True Story of Pocahontas purchased at Firestorm. The event is free to attend.
More info: avl.mx/4eo
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.