Press release from the City of Asheville:

City Council members, voting 4-to-3, approved the fiscal year 2024-25 annual operating and capital budget tonight at the June 11 City Council Meeting.

Council members heard a revised option addressing staff compensation increase.

A 8.8-percent increase in compensation for starting sworn firefighters was approved.

Police Department staff will see a 6-percent increase across the board.

Also, non-public safety staff will receive a 4.11-percent increase or $2,400 whichever is greater.

Adoption of the revised budget will result in a .63-cent property tax increase to fund salary adjustments.