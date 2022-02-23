Press release from the city of Asheville:

Present: Mayor Esther E. Manheimer, Presiding; Vice-Mayor Sheneika Smith; Councilwoman Sandra Kilgore; Councilwoman S. Antanette Mosley; Councilwoman Kim Roney; Councilwoman Sage Turner; Councilwoman Gwen C. Wisler; City Manager Debra Campbell; City Attorney Brad Branham; and City Clerk Magdalen Burleson.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to sign a lease with Buncombe County for the continued operation of Oakley Library located at 749 Fairview Road. Adopted Unanimously

Technical budget amendment, in the amount of $40,431,180, in the Water Resources Operating Fund to account for the refunding of the 2018 Water Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes. Adopted Unanimously

Ordinance amending Chapter 1 of the Code of Ordinances to add a new Section 1-11 to incorporate the City’s Standard Specifications & Details Manual into the Code by Reference. Adopted Unanimously

Ordinance amending Chapter 7, Section 7-2-5 to include the Standard Specifications and Details Manual in the Unified Development Ordinance list of definitions. Adopted Unanimously

Resolution amending the City’s Standard Specifications & Details Manual to authorize all future revisions and updates to the Manual be made by the City Engineer. Adopted Unanimously

Budget amendment, in the amount of $30,000, from Brad Stanback, for bear resistant trash carts. Adopted Unanimously

Resolution amending the 2022 City Council meeting schedule to (1) add an in-person City Council worksession on open space standards on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, located at 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, N.C.; and (2) add the City Council’s annual retreat on March 17 and 18, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in the Banquet Room at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, located at 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, N.C. Adopted Unanimously

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a new services contract with FusionSite Asheville, LLC, d/a/a Griffin Waste Services for continued rental and maintenance of portable toilets and handwashing stations for public use from March 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. Adopted Unanimously

Budget amendment, in the amount of $1,000,000 in the City’s Special Revenue Fund to transfer available Affordable Housing Capital Improvement Program budget to the Special Revenue Fund to fully fund the previously approved agreement with Step Up on Second Street Inc. Adopted on 6-1 vote w/ Mosley voting “no”

Public hearing to consider conditionally zoning multiple properties located at 363 Clingman Avenue, 32 Clingman Avenue, 99999 Clingman Avenue, 99999 Hilliard Avenue, and 99999 Pearl Street from Central Business District to Central Business Expansion District/Conditional Zone. Motion failed on 2-5 vote w/ Roney, Smith, Manheimer Turner & Wisler voting “no”

Consideration of request from Haywood Street Community Development for $1.3 Million in funding to purchase land and $904,000 Housing Trust Fund loan to construct 45 affordable rental homes on property located at 343 and 357 West Haywood Street. Adopted Unanimously

Public hearing to consider conditionally zoning 343 and 357 W. Haywood Street from Community Business I District to Community Business II District/Conditional Zone. Adopted Unanimously

Second reading and final reading of Ordinance No. 4929 approving Blue Ridge Rickshaw to operate a pedi-cab transportation service in various areas within the City limits. Motion failed on 3-4 vote

w/ Kilgore, Manheimer, Mosley & Turner voting “no”

Boards & Commissions: (Council to determine who, if any, to interview) – Reparations Commission. Appointments Delayed until 3-8-22