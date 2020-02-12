Press release from the Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina:

The Asheville City Council awarded a proclamation to the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina proclaiming February 14, 2020 as Trauma Intervention Program Day. The proclamation recognizes the work that TIP volunteers do for citizens in crisis, the partnership TIP holds with area first responders, and the upcoming TIP Training Academy.

TIP works with local public safety officials in Buncombe County and the city of Hendersonville to provide emotional and practical support to citizens experiencing trauma 365 days per year, 24 hours a day. TIP is a group of very well trained volunteers who are called by emergency responders to tragic scenes to provide support to those who have been affected.

“Residents in our community who have experienced what might be the worst day of their lives should not have to go through it alone,” according to Denise Gonzalez, TIP’s Crisis Team Manager. “Our volunteers provide immediate support and guidance until the survivors’ family members and friends are able to,” she said.

The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina will be hosting a training academy, nights and weekends, February 27th through March 7th for citizens wanting to join this elite group of compassionate citizens. The academy is a ten-day training that is comprised of national trainers and outside speakers who ensure that the citizens are ready to respond to scenes of tragedy. There is no experience required ; however, recruits must be 16-years-old or older, pass a background investigation, have a clean driving record, and be flexible and willing to respond anywhere in Buncombe County and the City of Hendersonville. Complete details and registration information can be found online at www.tipofwnc.org or by calling (828) 513-0498.