Announcement from the Asheville Downtown Association:
The Asheville Downtown Association is partnering with Asheville GreenWorks for Downtown Clean Up Day on Thursday, April 18 as part of Earth Month. The Clean Up will occur from 11am to 1pm, headquartered in Pritchard Park.
Participants will be treated to a pizza lunch after their shift and have a chance to win some awesome raffle prizes.
On our recent Downtown Census Survey businesses indicated that cleanliness is a top issue in downtown, so here’s an opportunity to be part of a solution.
We encourage businesses to sign up as a team, but individual volunteers are great too! We’ll partner you up with a group. All supplies will be provided and we’ll assign your team an area upon check in. Let’s show downtown some love! Register here.
