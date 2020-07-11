Press release from the Asheville Humane Society:

FELINE lonely? There’s no better time to adopt a furry companion!

Asheville Humane Society is currently FULL of felines, and we need to make space for more coming back from foster care! Now through Saturday, Aug. 1, all cats and kittens will have $5 adoption fees to help them find the loving families they deserve.

Currently, our adoption process is by appointment only. Please follow these steps to schedule your visit:

Step 1: View adoptable cats and kittens on our website.

Step 2: Please email us at customerservice@ashevillehumane.org if you have questions or are interested in meeting a certain feline!

Step 3: Receive a response within 72 hours. Our adoption counselors are working hard to make matches and will be in touch to answer your questions, and to schedule an appointment. Please be aware that we have limited appointment slots available, and will do our best to schedule your meet-and-greet as soon as possible!

We appreciate your patience and understanding, as this is the first adoption promotion for all of us at Asheville Humane Society during the pandemic. It will be a learning experience for everyone! Please share your constructive feedback and we will try to implement any changes that are possible, while continuing to follow safety procedures. As always, our mission is to help the animals who rely on us, but we must maintain the safety and health of our adopters, volunteers and staff.

Thank you so much for your support! We will do our very best to help you find your forever friend!

Although the love of a pet is priceless, the $5 adoption fee represents an exceptional value. All adoptions include spay/neuter, all up-to-date vaccines, microchip, initial flea and heartworm preventative, a free starter bag of food, and priceless love!

Don’t see the purrrfect cat for you on our website? Check out the available felines on our re-homing page!