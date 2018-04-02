Asheville, NC – After working with Best Friends Animal Society for over a year, Asheville Humane Society (AHS) recently announced that they are certified by Points of Light as a Service Enterprise. A Service Enterprise is an organization that fundamentally leverages volunteers and their skills to successfully deliver on its social mission. Best Friends is a Service Enterprise Hub, meaning they lead cohorts of organizations through a prescribed training and coaching process to build their capacity to leverage skills-based volunteers.

Asheville Humane Society is one of only three Service Enterprise Certified organizations in the entire state of North Carolina and one of nine certified animal welfare organizations in the U.S., including Best Friends.

Research conducted by the TCC Group, a national program and evaluation firm, found that organizations operating as Service Enterprises outperform peer organizations on all aspects of organizational effectiveness and are more adaptable, sustainable, and capable of scaling their work.

Over the past 18 months, AHS completed the extensive assessment through many hours of training and consulting, internal planning, and implementing changes to better integrate volunteers in their day-to-day operations.

Pat Guerrero, CVA, Senior Manager of Volunteer Engagement & Programs from Best Friends Animal Society congratulated AHS on this accomplishment, “With this certification, Asheville Humane Society joins a prestigious group of nonprofits committed to effectively delivering on their missions by strategically engaging volunteer time and talent. And you are truly at the forefront of revolutionizing volunteer engagement in animal welfare!”

Tracy Elliott, Executive Director of Asheville Humane Society, is excited about the impact this will have on the organization’s volunteer engagement. “Service Enterprise is changing our paradigm regarding volunteers and their role,” said Elliott. “They have always been important to us, but we are beginning to see and experience vastly expanded roles and responsibilities for volunteers, in turn increasing our ability to achieve our mission.”

To learn more about Asheville Humane Society or sign up to volunteer, visit ashevillehumane.org.