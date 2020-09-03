Asheville City Schools announced the closure of the Asheville Middle School campus Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7, to “deep clean the campus out of an abundance of precaution.”
Asked by Mountain Xpress to clarify whether an employee or employees at the campus had tested positive for COVID-19, ACS spokesperson Ashley-Michelle Thublin responded, “Based on advice received by Buncombe County Health and Human Services, should there be any concerning trends or an outbreak (five or more cases) at a school, BCHHS and the district will send out a notification to staff, school families and to the community through all available communication channels. Furthermore, clusters and outbreaks will be included on the NCDHHS website. Like all residents of Buncombe County, our district has been impacted by community spread. However, at this time, we do not have a cluster or an outbreak on the Asheville Middle School campus.”
Announcement from Asheville City Schools:
The Asheville Middle School campus will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 4th and over the weekend.
The closing has not been required by Buncombe County Health and Human Services. Due to the continued community spread of COVID-19, we are simply using the extra day and long weekend to deep clean the campus out of an abundance of precaution.
Our staff members will be working remotely; therefore, please know instruction will continue, just virtually.
Please understand Asheville Middle School is our current flagship kitchen. Because the building will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 4th, we will not be able to serve meals at either our drive-thru or grab and go sites.
We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause your family. But, please know our top priority is the safety of our students and staff members.
Our current expectation is that we will be returning to Asheville Middle School on Tuesday, September 8th. However, please know further clarification will be released on Monday, September 7th.
