Asheville City Schools announced the closure of the Asheville Middle School campus Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7, to “deep clean the campus out of an abundance of precaution.”

Asked by Mountain Xpress to clarify whether an employee or employees at the campus had tested positive for COVID-19, ACS spokesperson Ashley-Michelle Thublin responded, “Based on advice received by Buncombe County Health and Human Services, should there be any concerning trends or an outbreak (five or more cases) at a school, BCHHS and the district will send out a notification to staff, school families and to the community through all available communication channels. Furthermore, clusters and outbreaks will be included on the NCDHHS website. Like all residents of Buncombe County, our district has been impacted by community spread. However, at this time, we do not have a cluster or an outbreak on the Asheville Middle School campus.”

Announcement from Asheville City Schools: