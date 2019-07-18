Press release from the Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) is proud to announce an afterhours program for adults only. A fun space for 21+ cocktail and science enthusiasts to meet, bring a friend, and learn new maker skills. This summer’s Make & Mingle is sponsored by H & H Distillery/Cultivated Cocktails and Sovereign Remedies in a celebration of Asheville’s craft cocktail scene.

Participants will learn how to create their own cocktail and discover the science of distillation, fermentation, mixology, and even the mystery behind the clear ice cube. The event will also include music, fun science experiments, light bites, and a dessert/cocktail creation pairing.

WHAT: Asheville Museum of Science’s July Make & Mingle event, “Cultivate Your Cocktail.”

WHEN: Thursday July 25th, 2019, 6:30-9:00pm

WHERE: The Asheville Museum of Science

43 Patton Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

WHY: Each $50 ticket purchase supports STEAM education in Western North Carolina. Thanks to generous sponsors and volunteers, proceeds from this event will help directly fund the AMOS community outreach program – the STEAM Engine. The STEAM Engine provides quality Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education programs throughout western North Carolina. Regional educators and families depend on AMOS to provide hands-on, fun learning activities that grow future leaders and help close the achievement gap.

For more information about AMOS or Make & Mingle contact edu@ashevillescience.org.