Press release:

Asheville Barnaroo is celebrating 5 years at Franny’s Farm in Leicester, NC Sept. 29- Oct. 1, featuring non-stop music over 33 acres for 3 days. Barnaroo was started by Andrew Scotchie and friends in 2009, when the under-agers couldn’t get into Bonnaroo Music Festival. Since then, the festival has grown up and continues to evolve musically.

Barnaroo’s goal is to give back to the youth music community through Asheville Music School. A portion of festival proceeds is donated to AMS programs. The festival is an all weekend event with optional camping. Sunday is free to the public from 9am to festival closeout at 2:00pm. A dozen amazing local and regional performers are featured, plus student bands from AMS.

SEE OUR ROCK BAND, MINØR, PERFORM SAT. SEPT. 30 AT 2:15pm!

Volunteers get in FREE! Click here to learn about volunteer opportunities. AND, your volunteer hours help raise money for AMS programs.