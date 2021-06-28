Press release from the Asheville Outlets:

Asheville Outlets will host a Pack 2 School Supply Drive from Saturday, July 10 through Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The drive will kick-off on Saturday, July 10 with volunteers from Seacoast Asheville Church on-site collecting school supplies near the entrance of Sportsman’s Warehouse from noon to 3 p.m.

Throughout the four-week drive, marked bins will be available in the Food Court for donation drop-off. School children at four local elementary schools will be the recipients of supplies collected during the program.

Student supply needs include: #2 pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, school scissors, folders, spiral notebooks, marbled composition notebooks, dry ease markers (pencil & regular size), pencil pouches and back packs.

Classroom needs include: white & color copy paper, Band-Aids, tissues, hand sanitizer, Ziploc bags, disinfectant wipes, and hand soap.

“Asheville Outlets is pleased to host Pack 2 School, a back-to-school drive to help students and teachers start the year off with the supplies they need for success,” says Asheville Outlets General Manager Miranda Bowman. The campaign will conclude on Saturday, August 7 with an iHeart Radio live remote broadcast, Asheville Outlets’ gift card giveaways, and volunteers from Seacoast Asheville Church on-site to assist with donations.