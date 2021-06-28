Press release from the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education:

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, has posted the July class schedule. The workshops will be led by Wildlife Commission staff.

July:

All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class are online on the Center’s program calendar and on their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for most classes and is available on the Center’s webpage or by calling 828-877-4423.

In addition to public classes, the Center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing and Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.

About the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest is operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, alongside the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The facility offers educational programs for all ages about North Carolina’s mountain wildlife and habitats. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Due to COVID-19, we encourage the public to visit ncwildlife.org to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration.

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

