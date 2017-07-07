Press release:

ASHEVILLE OUTLETS OFFERS A FREE HEALTHY HIKERS WALKERS CLUB SPONSORED BY ANYTIME FITNESS – PATTON AVENUE

Membership is open to the Public

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (July 2017) – Asheville Outlets and Anytime Fitness – Patton Avenue are offering a FREE Healthy Hikers Walkers Club now through September 17th. The on-going walkers club is open to the public.

“The Healthy Hikers Walkers Club offers a great way for shoppers of all ages to get moving this summer,” explains Sharon Morgan, General Manager of Asheville Outlets. “Our club is an on-going, set your own pace and track your mileage club. Members who turn in their weekly mileage at Customer Service on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. will be entered to win a special gift bag full of valuable prizes from Anytime Fitness – Patton Avenue and Asheville Outlets retailers,” she continued.

In addition, Anytime Fitness – Patton Avenue will offer free health and wellness assistance on an on-going basis throughout the season. Health assessments, educational seminars and guidance will also be available at the Anytime Fitness – Patton Avenue booth during Kids Day on August 13th and at the Health Fair on September 17th. Personal trainers will help members monitor weight, blood pressure, body fat, flexibility and more.