Press release:

Mental illness and housing focus of upcoming forum

Carolina Public Press will present a free and public forum about housing issues faced by those living with mental illness in North Carolina, during its next Newsmakers event, which will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville.

Panelists will discuss the quality and safety of housing for those living with mental illness and the current status of the 2012 voluntary settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of North Carolina regarding living options for those patients. Later in July, Carolina Public Press will publish a statewide investigative project looking into these issues.

Panelists include Marti Knisley, independent reviewer in the matter of the US v. NC Olmstead Voluntary Settlement; Julia Gibson, senior long term care regional ombudsman with the Area Agency on Aging; Susan McCracken, director of Lincoln County Department of Social Services; and others with expertise in housing and public policy. Journalists with Carolina Public Press will moderate the event, which includes networking, a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

The event is sponsored by Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and Self-Help Credit Union. The investigative reporting project is funded, in part, by The Fund for Investigative Journalism.

Seats are limited and RSVPs are required. Carolina Public Press will live-stream the forum for those unable to attend in person; RSVP for details on how to connect remotely. Reserve your seat at www.carolinapublicpress.org.

For more information, please visit www.carolinapublicpress.org or call 828-774-5290.