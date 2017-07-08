Press release:

Pardee Hospital Foundation announced today that Rug & Home founder and chief executive officer Rakesh Agarwal will have the final $25,000 of a $50,000 gift presented to the Foundation at a ceremony on Wednesday, July 12 at Rug & Home’s Asheville store, located at 799-B Brevard Road, Asheville. The check will be presented by Sherry Page, Rug & Home’s Regional Manager, to James M. Kirby, II, president and chief executive officer of Pardee UNC Health Care and Kimerly Hinkelman, executive director of the Pardee Hospital Foundation. This donation is part of an overall $50,000 pledge the Agarwals made in support of the Pardee Hospital Cancer Center capital campaign.

“Rakesh and his wife Dolly responded to our community campaign, ‘Right here. Right now,’ a $6 million capital campaign to bring advanced cancer care closer to home, with a generous donation toward the Cancer Center,” said Kimerly Hinkelman, executive director of Pardee Hospital Foundation. “Their financial support means that many people in our community will no longer have to travel to receive the care they need. They are now receiving it right here in Henderson County.”

“We feel fortunate enough to be in a position to support Pardee and to have a facility like the Pardee Cancer Center – to have it all under one roof is very comforting to the families undergoing cancer treatment,” said Rakesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Rug & Home.

To learn more about giving opportunities and ways you can improve health care in Henderson County, visit pardeehospitalfoundation or call 828-233-2700.

Pardee Memorial Hospital Foundation was approved as a nonprofit Foundation in January 1996. The Foundation exists to educate and inspire the community to support Pardee UNC Health Care. Since its inception, the Foundation has generated more than $30 million in pledges and cash gifts for Pardee services. For more information, visit www.pardeehospitalfoundation.org or call 828-233-2700.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.