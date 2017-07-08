Press release:

Haywood Regional Health & Fitness Center (HRHFC) will be holding an event on Wed. July 12 at 9:30 a.m. in honor of a new program at Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC), Walk with a Doc. Community members and HRHFC members are encouraged to join in on the movement. Event will be held at the HRHFC main entrance, located at 72 Leroy George Drive, Clyde (adjacent to HRMC).

“The link between exercise and mood is amazingly strong,” says Kate Queen, pulmonologist, Haywood Regional Medical Center. “Walk with a Doc allows participants to engage in healthy lifestyle behaviors and community connection. I’m thrilled this program has reached our community, and you should be a part of it.”

Event will include meeting local doctors, discussing topics of interest, engaging in the healthy lifestyle of walking on the new HRMC Live Well Walking Trail, and enjoying healthy grilling tips for summertime with taste tests and recipes from registered dietitian and nutritionist Lauren Teague.

Walk with a Doc is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages. It is a unique physician-led program focused on encouraging physical activity among patients and the community. Each walk is hosted by a physical speaking about a health topic of interest. Every walk is FREE and pre-registration is not required. Just show up! Free blood pressure reading are also provided.

Can’t make it Wednesday? Join us on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center – Kern Center or Canton Rec Park for Walk with a Doc. Location varies by date. For more information/current schedule visit MyHaywoodRegional.com/walkwithadoc or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/walkwithadocHaywood.

Upcoming walks and locations:

Sat, July 15 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, July 22 Canton Rec Park

Sat, July 29 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Aug 5 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Aug 12 Canton Rec Park

Sat, Aug 19 Canton Rec Park

Sat, Aug 26 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Sept 2 Canton Rec Park

Sat, Sept 9 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Sept 16 Canton Rec Park

Sat, Sept 23 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Sept 30 Canton Rec Park

Sat, Oct 7 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Oct 14 Canton Rec Park

Sat, Oct 21 Lake Junaluska Kern Center

Sat, Oct 28 Canton Rec Park