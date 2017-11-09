Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is excited to announce a new free tool to help the public stay informed about crime in Asheville. The tool is called the Community Crime Map and is the result of a partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Using the tool residents can view a map and grid with all of the crimes in their area and sign up for neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a breakdown of recent crime activity. Crime information is available dating back to calendar year 2012.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the Asheville Police Department’s records system to keep crime information up-to-date. Community Crime Map provides basic information about the incidents, including the type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time.

The Community Crime Map is available on the Asheville Police Department’s website by clicking on the “crime mapping icon” or at communitycrimemap.com.