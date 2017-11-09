Press release from the North Carolina Room at Pack Memorial Library:
Asheville: 200 Years of Good Eating will be the subject of a Hungry for History Brown Bag Lunch program at Pack Memorial Library on May 27, 2015, from 12:00 to 1:00 in the Lord Auditorium, lower level.
Asheville today is one of the nation’s hippest food cities. But that’s nothing new. A century ago the city was also home to a glittering culinary cuisine, in part due to the region’s abundant agricultural yield as well as the cities numerous luxury hotels. The slide lecture is based largely on historic images from Pack Library’s NC Collection.
Local writer, historian and connoisseur, Nan Chase, has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, and Southern Living, and more than a hundred other publications. She is the author of Asheville: A History, Eat Your Yard and Drink the Harvest and other books. Nan has lived in Asheville for ten years and serves on the board of the Friends of the North Carolina Room.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the North Carolina Room and is free and open to the public.
