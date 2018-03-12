Press release from APD:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate James Phillip Christian. He was last seen in September of 2017. A family member filed a missing person report in February of 2018.

Christian is known to utilize several homeless resources, such as AHOPE. He goes by the nicknames of “Buddy” and “Lobo”. He is described as white male, 50 years of age, 5’9″ and approximately 160 lbs. He has brown hair with streaks of gray and blue eyes. Christian has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a cross with the word “rebel” and a wizard and castle on his upper right arm.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of James Phillip Christian they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.