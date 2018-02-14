Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC – (February 14, 2018): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing person. Candice James was last seen at Trader Joes in N. Asheville approx. 2 weeks ago. Local family members last had phone contact with James on Feb. 10.

Candice James is described as a 31-year-old female, approximately 5’7″ tall, 120 lbs., with blonde hair.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Candice James, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.