Press release from North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild
The 2023 World Beer Cup Competition took place on Wednesday, May 10 in Nashville, TN. Often called the “Olympics of Beer”, the global competition is organized by the Brewers Association, the not-for-profit trade association for America’s small and independent craft brewers. This year’s competition saw 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries, across 51 countries. Those entries were judged in Nashville by 272 judges hailing from 26 countries.
Out of 307 medals awarded, North Carolina’s breweries brought home 13 World Beer Cup awards last night, and tied for 5th place with Washington State among top states by medal count.
1. California (50 medals)
2. Colorado (24 medals)
3. Oregon (22 medals)
4. Texas (17 medals)
5. North Carolina (13 medals) / Washington (13 medals)
Award-winning NC breweries are:
● Incendiary Brewing Company (Winston-Salem, NC), 2 gold medals
● Sugar Creek Brewing Company (Charlotte, NC), 1 gold medal
● Appalachian Mountain Brewery (Boone, NC), 1 gold medal and 1 silver medal
● Foothills Brewing (Winston-Salem, NC), 1 silver medal
● Hi-Wire Brewing (Asheville, NC), 1 silver medal
● Pilot Brewing Company (Charlotte, NC), 1 silver medal
● Sierra Nevada Brewing Company (Mills River, NC), 1 silver medal
● D9 Brewing Company (Charlotte, NC), 1 bronze medal
● Lenny Boy Brewing Company (Charlotte, NC), 1 bronze medal
● Ponysaurus Brewing Company (Durham, NC), 1 bronze medal
● New Belgium Brewing (Asheville, NC), 1 bronze medal
“In addition to producing incredible world-class beer, North Carolina’s breweries are reinvigorating our rural downtowns, driving tourism across the state, and creating thousands of jobs,” said Lisa Parker, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild. “Our small businesses provide neighborhoods and communities with a welcoming space to gather.”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.