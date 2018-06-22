Press release from The DM Shop:

In the June release film, American Animals, four young men mistake their lives for a movie and attempt one of the most audacious heists in U.S. history. The heist involves priceless rare books which were created by binders in Asheville.

“This was an exciting project, said Mary Carol Koester, Artist/Owner at Azalea Bindery, I put together a team of local binders, Dea Sasso and Judith Beers, to help interpret and create reproductions which were based solely on photographs from Yale University’s special collections.”

The reproductions include a leather-bound prayer book, circa 1400 and owned by Henry IV, the first natural history encyclopaedia, and two volumes of John James Audubon’s, The Birds of America. “The Birds of America were huge, adds Koester, I compare them in size to the hood of my 1997 Cadillac.”

The Bart Layton film stars Evan Peters, Ann Dowd, and Barry Keoghan. Reviews have been positive and the trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKvPVvy2Kn8

The film opens Friday, June 22 at The Grail Moviehouse. On Monday, June 25 at 7pm there is a special showing followed by a Q&A where audience members can ask the binders about the creation of the books.