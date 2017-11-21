Press release from Asheville Butoh Collective:

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2017

Time: 7 PM

Where: Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, 69 Broadway, Asheville, NC, 28801

Cost: $5 for BMCM+AC members + students w/ID / $10 non-members

More info: www.blackmountaincollege.org/aspects-of-butoh/

Aspects of Butoh

Presented in collaboration with the Asheville Butoh Collective, this evening includes dance performances, investigations, improvisations, and dialogue about the Butoh dance form. The Asheville Butoh Collective (Jenni Cockrell, Julie Becton Gillum, and Constance Humphries) will share excerpts from new works as well as offer a brief history and overview of Butoh, followed by an exploration of three aspects of Butoh: invisible forces, time (ma) & space, and senses. Dance demonstrations will give clarity to these guiding principles of Butoh.

