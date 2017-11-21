Press release from Asheville Butoh Collective:
Date: Thursday, December 7, 2017
Time: 7 PM
Where: Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, 69 Broadway, Asheville, NC, 28801
Cost: $5 for BMCM+AC members + students w/ID / $10 non-members
More info: www.blackmountaincollege.org/aspects-of-butoh/
Aspects of Butoh
Presented in collaboration with the Asheville Butoh Collective, this evening includes dance performances, investigations, improvisations, and dialogue about the Butoh dance form. The Asheville Butoh Collective (Jenni Cockrell, Julie Becton Gillum, and Constance Humphries) will share excerpts from new works as well as offer a brief history and overview of Butoh, followed by an exploration of three aspects of Butoh: invisible forces, time (ma) & space, and senses. Dance demonstrations will give clarity to these guiding principles of Butoh.
$5 for BMCM+AC members + students w/ID / $10 non-members
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.