Press release from bandleader Jack Victor on behalf of Midnight Snack:

Hello friends

This is Jack – I’m writing this note because we’ve reached a major turning point with Midnight Snack. After much contemplation, we’ve decided to take a break from playing shows or working on new recordings (as Midnight Snack) for the time being. I’d like to offer some perspective into our decision.

Midnight Snack was created by Mike and I when we were in high school as a title for the quirky pop songs I was writing. At that time we never imagined that we would expand the band to include our best friends, or that we would record and release three albums, or that we would uproot and restart our lives together in North Carolina. We’ve been operating under the name Midnight Snack for almost eight years now, and over that course of time the project has completely transformed. One aspect that remained constant over those years was that the project gave me a platform for my songwriting, and I am so thankful for that. That said, my band mates did so much more than just back me up as a songwriter. As a DIY project, every component of the band’s existence was a multi-faceted production. Through the process of creating MidnightSnack five distinct musical identities have emerged, clearer now than ever.

In order for us to fully move into our next chapter we have to make space so that each of our musical identities has the opportunity to be fruitful. The greatest part of this change is that we get to move forward with the same support group; the same bond that brought Midnight Snack together in the first place – friendship. I assure you that we’ll continue to fervently make new music and collaborate with each other. And before we step over into that new place, we’d like to leave you with one more song. “Anything That Might Frighten You” will be out in early December. Stay tuned for what’s ahead.

-Jack Victor