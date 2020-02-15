Press release from Prama Institute and Wellness Center:

International Author and Scholar Andrew Harvey presents two workshops on Poetry and Activism in Asheville

FRIDAY MARCH 20TH AND SATURDAY MARCH 21ST: The Prama Institute & Wellness Center invites the public to two events presented by Andrew Harvey, an internationally renowned spiritual scholar, writer and teacher, and the author of more than 40 books.

On Friday, March 20t h , from 7-9pm , Harvey will present Divine Love: Rumi and Kabir , an inspirational dialog in the heart between these two amazing masters of poetry.

Saturday, March 21s t , from 10am-5pm , he will conduct a transformational workshop on Radical Love and Sacred Activism, presenting his vision of Sacred Activism that has started a global movement. Sacred Activism is the fusion between profound spirituality and wisely focused radical action. There will be a break for lunch and a discount offered at Blue Dream Curry House f or all attendees.

Both events will take place at the Jubilee Church (46 Wall St.) in downtown Asheville, NC. To register for either or both of Andrew Harvey’s programs, visit prama.org or call 828 649-6408 . Tickets will also be available for sale at Malaprop’s bookstore in Asheville. There are discounts for purchasing a two day pass and for students as well.

Andrew Harvey has spent 40 years devoting himself to Rumi as the prophet of love of the new universal mysticism. More recently, his work has focused on the other universal mystical poet, Kabir the great poet of India whose vision of the One transcends all religion. Harvey is the Founder of the Institute of Sacred Activism, an international organization focused on inviting concerned people to take up the challenge of our contemporary global crises by becoming inspired, effective, and practical agents of institutional and systemic change, in order to create peace and sustainability.