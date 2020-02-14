Press release from John C. Campbell Folk School:

Buncombe County residents are now eligible for half-off tuition for all 2020 classes at John C. Campbell Folk School.

The Local Standby program provides full and part-time residents 50 percent off any full-tuition course on a space-available, standby basis. Students can participate in an array of week-long and weekend classes including blacksmithing, pottery, jewelry, woodworking, and cooking. In addition to Buncombe County, 18 other counties are eligible for the Local Standby program, including Cherokee, Clay, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Jackson, Swain, Madison, Graham, and Transylvania counties in North Carolina including the Qualla Boundary; Fannin, Gilmer, Rabun, Towns, and Union counties in Georgia; and Polk and Monroe county in Tennessee.

In its 95th year, John C. Campbell Folk School is expanding on a newly finalized strategic plan to strengthen local community relations and enhance programming to diversify its student base. Created with the help of instructors, students, and local communities, the plan also includes improvements to infrastructure, development of staff and resident artists, and continued financial strength.

All students interested must request a “Local Standby” discount at the time of registration and will be confirmed 14 days before the class start date. Students must present a valid driver’s license, voter registration card, or tax bill showing their local address. For more detail on class information and descriptions, visit folkschool.org or call the registration office at 1-800-FOLK-SCHOOL.