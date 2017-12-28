Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

ASHEVILLE — October 2017 was the busiest month on record at the Asheville Regional Airport, topping the previous record set in July 2017. Specifically, 102,095 passengers used the airport in October, topping the previous record of 100,998 monthly passengers, and exhibiting an increase of 17.3 percent over the same period last year. Year-to-date, passenger numbers are up 14 percent compared to 2016 — setting the pace for a fourth consecutive record year.

“We are busier than we have ever been,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., executive director. “The airport’s growth is a reflection of the vibrancy of our great region.” October’s large increase in passengers was driven by a significant increase in seats offered in our market by Allegiant, American and United Airlines, and by travelers’ willingness to purchase those seats and fly to and from AVL.

Asheville Regional Airport is nearing the completion of Project SOAR: Significant Opportunity for Aviation and the Region, an $80 million, four-plus-year project resulting in a new (replacement) runway and additional taxiway to serve the region’s aviation needs for decades to come.

Parking garage is fully open

The AVL parking garage fully opened in mid-December, and offers 1,100 public parking spaces. The airport also offers 1,100 spaces in its lower-cost, long-term lot, so passengers have a choice.

Two lots that were used temporarily during construction have been closed: the credit-card only lot (past the airport terminal on the right) and the prepaid shuttled lot (across the street from the main entrance on Airport Road).

The new parking garage is now open. There is still work occurring in the parking areas, including installation of parking management technology systems, which will be complete soon.

For more information, visit flyavl.com.