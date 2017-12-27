Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

Due to the amazing response from the local community and inclement weather early in the show, the Lake Julian Festival of Lights will open for an encore show on December 28, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm. The encore show is an effort to offer anyone who may have missed out on the show an additional chance to enjoy the magic of the holiday lights. The show saw record attendance this holiday season despite having to close multiple nights for inclement weather. All valid tickets and vouchers will be honored at the encore event.

The Lake Julian Festival of Lights enters its seventeenth year of operation in 2017. The annual light show has become a local winter holiday staple offering an inexpensive and accessible family-oriented experience. The Lake Julian Festival of Lights thrives from its connection to the community; 20% of proceeds are donated to Buncombe County Special Olympics, while the remaining income is reinvested to enhance the Festival of Lights for the following year.

The Lake Julian Festival of Lights will open to cars on December 28 from 6pm – 9pm for a thrilling drive through experience. The drive circling the park becomes a magical journey through tunnels of dazzling, animated and stationary light displays. Visitors are invited to watch the lights twinkle over the lake and to turn on your favorite holiday music to let the sounds transform the show into a magical holiday journey.

Vehicle entry for the Festival of Lights is $10 per passenger vehicle and $20 for large vans, motor coaches, and buses.

The Lake Julian Festival of Lights is presented by Buncombe County Recreation Services. Businesses interested in partnering with this time treasured event are encouraged to contact Buncombe County Recreation Services for sponsorship information.