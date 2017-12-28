Press release from Mills River Presbyterian Church:

MILLS RIVER, N.C. — Mills River Presbyterian Church will host the Ninth Annual Puzzlefest, Jan. 21-27, and invites the public to come and tackle the challenge of a 9,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

The 76-inch-wide by 54-inch-long puzzle depicts an “Underwater Paradise” with hundreds of colorful fish and coral features.

“We thought it would be fun to create this large 9,000-piece puzzle to mark our ninth anniversary year of hosting this event for area residents,” says Randall Boggs, the pastor at Mills River Presbyterian Church. “We’re inviting everyone to put aside the ‘winter blahs’ and come inside to help conquer this puzzle.”

Open to all Asheville area residents of all ages, the Puzzlefest runs from 12-8 p.m. daily. The goal is to have the puzzle finished in the one-week timeframe.

“Once the puzzle is completed, we plan to glue it together and have it framed,” says Boggs. “The picture complements our original 24,000-piece World’s Largest Puzzle that we completed nine years ago to launch our annual Puzzlefest. We’ll hang the completed Underwater Paradise puzzle in our Fellowship Hall, so the two puzzles provide a strong visual impact.”

The Puzzlefest starts with a potluck luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 21 in the Fellowship Hall of the church at noon. Smaller puzzles will also be available for people to work on if they choose and puzzlers of all skill levels are invited to participate in this community event.

Mills River Presbyterian Church is located at 10 Presbyterian Church Road in Mills River, accessible from Haywood Road or Highway 280. For more information, call 828-891-7101.