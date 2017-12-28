Press release from Four Seasons:

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Chris Comeaux, after 14 years at the helm of Four Seasons, has transitioned from the CEO role to become President/CEO for the Teleios Collaborative Network. TCN was co-founded by Four Seasons Compassion for Life and Palliative Care Center and Hospice of Catawba Valley, which serves 12 counties in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina.

In addition to leading Four Seasons, Comeaux is nationally known as a highly skilled executive leadership coach in the hospice and palliative care industry. He has worked with numerous organizations across the country to develop strategic initiatives that improve outcomes through enhanced performance; this experience uniquely prepares him for this new role with TCN.

Under Comeaux’ guidance over the past 14 years, Four Seasons has become recognized as a national leader in developing innovative programs to include the largest palliative medicine program in North Carolina and various training courses attended by clinical providers from across the country. The nonprofit organization has experienced growth from 30 patients per day in 2002 to more than 1,100 patients per day in 2017 throughout the 11 counties served by Four Seasons.

On Oct. 1, Dr. Millicent Burke-Sinclair, former chief operating officer at Four Seasons, seamlessly transitioned to Four Seasons’ chief executive officer. Sinclair has served Four Seasons since 2014. In addition to her heart and purpose as well as holding both a doctorate degree and MBA, her education and experience in health care, education and manufacturing confidently solidify her as our CEO. A native of Henderson County, she along with her husband and two children live in Flat Rock and are highly involved in the community.

Burke-Sinclair will continue to partner with all of Four Seasons and the community to leverage the innovative culture initiated by Comeaux through Four Seasons’ care navigation, home care, palliative care, hospice care, bereavement support and clinical research teams so that the patients Four Seasons serves will continue to receive the highest quality care for themselves and their family.

To learn more or access care provided by the teams of Four Seasons, The Innovators You Trust, visit our website at fourseasonscfl.org or call us at 828-692-6178. To learn more about the service Teleios Collaborative Network is providing visit our website at teleioscg.com.