Press release from the Asheville Downtown Association:

Asheville, N.C. — The Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles of WNC, rolls, dances and marches through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. The parade features nearly 100 entries including marching bands, dance and cheer squads, nonprofits and businesses. This year’s parade theme is “Holiday Magic.”

2017 Grand Marshal is WWE Hall of Fame inductee Beth Copeland. The Grand Marshal float is sponsored by Apple Tree Honda. Copeland is not only the youngest person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but she is also a WWE Divas Champion and three-time WWE Woman’s Champion. Known by her ring name, Copeland “The Glamazon” Phoenix, she participated in the first Women’s Ladder Match and was the second woman to participate in the Royal Rumble.

Retired from wrestling and living in Asheville with her husband, Adam Copeland, also a WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Copeland is the proud mother to Lyric (3) and Ruby (1). The couple supports Eblen Charities, particularly the Headlock on Hunger Program, where Copeland serves as vice president. HOH works with local businesses and the community to gather resources for children who ordinarily rely on school lunch programs to meet their nutritional needs. This program provides meals that help to bridge the gaps during school breaks so that no child is left hungry.

Parade entries include a little something for everyone, with decorated floats, adoptable pets from area rescue organizations, our Honored Veterans float sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, live music, performances and of course, Santa Claus, brought to you by the N.C. Arboretum’s Winter Lights.

The performance stop is located at the corner of Biltmore and Patton avenues. After the parade, families are invited to Pack Square for photos with Santa from 2-4 p.m.

For a second year, the arboretum will partner with the city of Asheville for Winter Lights Downtown, an artistic holiday light display festooned in the trees in Pack Square. Winter Lights Downtown will begin with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 18, warmed by free hot chocolate from the French Broad Chocolate Lounge. Look for some extra dazzle in the display this year in the form of a giant snowflake centerpiece, sponsored by the Asheville Downtown Association, and the display expanded to more trees.

Adding to the holiday fun is the Asheville Downtown Association’s Holiday Windows Contest. Downtown businesses decorate their windows in keeping with the “Holiday Magic” theme. Businesses can visit ashevilledowntown.org to download an application to participate. The deadline to submit is Nov. 27.