Press release:

Blue Ridge Health to Host 5th Annual Opening Doors to Health Event

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (July 14, 2017) – Blue Ridge Health (BRH) will host its 5th annual Opening Doors to Health event at Kenmure Country Club on Saturday, August 5th, from 6:00 – 9:00pm. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds help fund the critical medical, dental, and behavioral health services that Blue Ridge Health provides to uninsured and underserved individuals and families in western North Carolina.

Blue Ridge Health’s mission is to provide quality healthcare that is affordable and accessible to all, regardless of insurance status, income level, or ability to pay. Last year, BRH provided nearly $15 million in charity care across the region. To offset the cost of this charity care BRH relies on community support, including grants, donations and gifts.

“This event is incredibly important to us,” said Richard Hudspeth, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Blue Ridge Health, “Not only does it ensure that our patients can continue to access the care they need at a price they can afford, it also offers us a chance to thank donors and demonstrate the very real impact of their generosity.”

The Opening Doors to Health event this year will once again feature a Farm-to-Table Dinner. Food will be sourced from local producers and a menu will be prepared by experts in local, seasonal cuisine. Guests will also be able to participate in a signature raffle with three prizes, each valued at over $2,500 – including a beach vacation, an interior design make-over, and a local artist showcase. This year’s event will also feature a Fund a Need Auction designed to give guests the opportunity to fund the healthcare needs of families in our communities.

“My entire family has benefited from the availability of Blue Ridge Health services in our community over the years, and we’re not alone,” said Susan Elmer, a patient who will be speaking at the event. “It is my hope that sharing my story will inspire donors in attendance to help more families feel like they have the opportunity to be healthy. There are thousands of families in western North Carolina who desperately need access to high-quality care.”

If you cannot attend this year, please consider contributing at brchs.com/ways-to-give. To buy tickets, call 828-233-2209, or RSVP at brchs.com/2017gala. If you would like to learn more about how you can get involved with the mission of Blue Ridge Health, contact Kathryn McConnell at 828-233-2209 or kmcconnell@brchs.com.

About Blue Ridge Health

Blue Ridge Health is a private, nonprofit system of health centers that work closely with communities to meet the ever-changing healthcare needs of our region with high-quality, comprehensive, and accessible healthcare services. With 17 locations throughout western North Carolina and additional programs within schools, BRH offers primary care, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and nutrition services that prioritize the patient care experience. For more than 50 years, BRH has served as the leader in community-focused healthcare, providing services to communities in Henderson, Rutherford, Buncombe, Transylvania, Polk, Jackson, and Haywood counties. If you would like more information about Blue Ridge Health, call 828.692.4289 or visit brchs.com.