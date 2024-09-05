News release from Blue Ridge Public Radio:

Blue Ridge Public Radio announced today that it has launched a national search for a new general manager/chief executive officer.

Jeffrey Pope, the current general manager and CEO, said that he is leaving the station for personal and professional reasons.

“Our Board of Directors extends thanks to Jeff Pope for his contributions to BPR during his two years with us,” said Travis Childs, Board chair. “Jeff’s visionary and strategic leadership has set us on a clear path in media leadership for our region.”

Tim Roesler , who has deep experience in the radio broadcast industry, will serve as interim leader starting Oct. 1 while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

“Tim Roesler will provide a smooth transition and a steady hand at the station while we choose a new leader,” Childs said. “Tim’s extensive experience in broadcast journalism will serve our staff, our stations and our listeners well.”

Roesler was the first president of Minnesota Public Radio, known for national shows such as “A Prairie Home Companion,” “Performance Today” and “Marketplace.” MPR is the largest business unit of parent non-profit American Public Media, where Roesler spent 19 years. In addition to the inaugural MPR presidency, Roesler worked in executive leadership positions at APM, including C-level roles in sales, content, marketing and business development. APM sponsorship and partnership revenue increased to $40 million from $13 million during his tenure.

In addition, Roesler has worked at Internet Broadcasting Systems, IHeartRadio, CBS Radio and Henry Broadcasting.

“We are in an exciting time of positive change at Blue Ridge Public Radio,” Childs said. “The station is making excellent progress in growing our audience and our breadth of news coverage. Tim will be an integral part of continuing this momentum as we seek a permanent leader.”

The number of BPR website users has grown by more than 50% this year. The station has increased its news staff, adding reporters to cover Western North Carolina communities and climate issues. And the station continues to win awards for its reporting, such as a regional Edward R. Murrow award for a series on failed plans to turn a former Ramada Inn in Asheville into a facility for the unhoused.

“When hired, I was given the opportunity to make and effect major change at BPR to set it on a trajectory to be engaged in and succeed in a rapidly changing media and journalism environment,” Pope said. “With many changes in place and on the way, it’s an appropriate time to step away. I am proud to have been part of the team growing BPR into a front-line, digital-first news and culture organization that makes a difference in the daily lives of the people of Western North Carolina.”

