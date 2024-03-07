News release from Buncombe County:
At its March 7 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted to maintain operations at the Swannanoa Library in its current location until a new location is identified in the Swannanoa Valley. Once a new location is identified, the building currently housing the Swannanoa Library will be returned to the Swannanoa Community Council.
In 2021, a condition analysis conducted by architects and engineers from CPL reviewed 38 locations and evaluated them on a scale of 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent). With a rating of 1.69, the Swannanoa Library in its current leased location ranked 38th out of the 38 locations with more than $635,000 of needed repairs.
With the decision to maintain operations at the Swannanoa Library, previously announced plans for additional hours at other locations and mobile programming will be suspended.
