Press release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue:

Job losses and resulting financial struggles have led to a loss of housing for some families during COVID-19. For some relocating families, it’s been a struggle to keep their beloved pets. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has seen a large increase in requests from Western North Carolina residents who need help with housing their four-legged family members.

“At Brother Wolf we believe that pets are family members and we’re doing everything we can to keep families together,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director. During COVID, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has expanded their Keep Me Safe program. The program was initially created to help pets whose caregiver is escaping domestic violence and now includes assistance for people who have lost their housing due to economic difficulties.

To help keep pets with their families, Brother Wolf provides temporary housing in a caring foster home. The goal is to reunite the pet with their family within 90 days. “Expanding our Keep Me Safe program has been critical for families during COVID,” said Sara Gardner who oversees the program at Brother Wolf. “Knowing that their pet is safe and happy is such a comfort as they work to find new housing and employment.”

Most of the cases that Brother Wolf has assisted with during COVID have involved families who have had to temporarily move in with family or friends due to a loss of housing. When that temporary living situation isn’t able to accommodate pets, Brother Wolf offers a much needed solution. Once pet-friendly housing is secured, the family is able to be reunited with their pet. In cases where reuniting the family becomes impossible, Brother Wolf finds a loving adoptive home for the pet.

Requests for this assistance are increasing each month. Brother Wolf is in need of more foster homes to help provide this safety net for pets and the people who love them. “We’re all being called upon to help our neighbors in this time of need,” said Gardner. “The more Keep Me Safe foster homes we have available, the more pets and families we can help.” Brother Wolf is also applying for grant funding to provide for the animals’ daily needs and medical care while in the program. If you are interested in signing up as a Keep Me Safe foster home, please visit www.bwar.org/foster. To donate to help animals, please visit www.bwar.org/donate. If you need assistance with your pet, visit www.bwar.org/intake.