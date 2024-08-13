Press release from Buncombe County:
NOTICE is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold a specially called meeting on August 22, 2024 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville, NC.
The first part of the day will be a joint meeting with the Asheville City School Board and the Buncombe County School Board members. This joint meeting will be take place from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. No action or public comment will be taken at this joint meeting.
The second part of the day will be a Strategic Plan work session for the Board of Commissioners, which will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
No action or public comment will be taken at this work session.
Both meetings are open to the public and will be streamed to the County’s Facebook channel.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.