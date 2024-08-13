Press release from Buncombe County:

NOTICE is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold a specially called meeting on August 22, 2024 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville, NC.

The first part of the day will be a joint meeting with the Asheville City School Board and the Buncombe County School Board members. This joint meeting will be take place from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. No action or public comment will be taken at this joint meeting.

The second part of the day will be a Strategic Plan work session for the Board of Commissioners, which will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

No action or public comment will be taken at this work session.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be streamed to the County’s Facebook channel.