News release from Buncombe County:

County Commissioners will meet on Thursday, January 16 to address both the current and upcoming fiscal year budgets with a focus on financial strain caused by Hurricane Helene. The County anticipates revenue shortfalls of up to $20 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. To mitigate these impacts:

A hiring freeze has been implemented for over 80 vacant positions, excluding 911 call center roles, saving approximately $2 million.

The County will explore all funding options to address revenue gaps, though officials emphasize that one-time grants cannot sustainably resolve recurring shortfalls.

Library Services Update

The Swannanoa Library will reopen on January 25, marking a significant milestone in the recovery process. However, due to 13 library vacancies and the hiring freeze, adjustments to operating schedules will take effect that same day. Learn more about these changes here. In December, library administration began meeting with branch managers to develop a plan that creatively and equitably serves the community.

During the Community Briefing, Library Services Director Jason Hyatt emphasized the County’s commitment to prioritizing keeping all the libraries open and maintaining youth and early literacy programming at every location while meeting State Library of North Carolina requirements to secure $288,000 in state aid.

Disaster Assistance Programs

Disaster Energy Assistance: Covers home-heating costs including utility costs, repairs, and other related expenses such as insulation installation for qualifying households. The fastest way for Buncombe County residents to apply is online, but they can also apply in person at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville, or by calling 828-250-5500.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP): Supports property owners with elevation, reconstruction, or acquisition projects to build resilience. In-person support with the application is available at the Asheville Mall Disaster Recovery Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday and applications can also be filled out online.

FEMA Assistance and Unemployment: Residents have until February 6 to apply for FEMA aid at DisasterAssistance.gov and Disaster Unemployment Assistance at des.nc.gov.

North Carolina Disaster Case Management Program: is available to guide individuals and households in Buncombe County through the Helene recovery process. Residents can complete an initial needs assessment; a case manager will work with them to make a personalized recovery plan and connect you with available resources. To get started, call 844-746-2326 or fill out the NC-DCM intake survey at www.ncdps.gov/helene/dcm.