News release from Buncombe County:
County Commissioners will meet on Thursday, January 16 to address both the current and upcoming fiscal year budgets with a focus on financial strain caused by Hurricane Helene. The County anticipates revenue shortfalls of up to $20 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. To mitigate these impacts:
- A hiring freeze has been implemented for over 80 vacant positions, excluding 911 call center roles, saving approximately $2 million.
- The County will explore all funding options to address revenue gaps, though officials emphasize that one-time grants cannot sustainably resolve recurring shortfalls.
Library Services Update
The Swannanoa Library will reopen on January 25, marking a significant milestone in the recovery process. However, due to 13 library vacancies and the hiring freeze, adjustments to operating schedules will take effect that same day. Learn more about these changes here. In December, library administration began meeting with branch managers to develop a plan that creatively and equitably serves the community.
During the Community Briefing, Library Services Director Jason Hyatt emphasized the County’s commitment to prioritizing keeping all the libraries open and maintaining youth and early literacy programming at every location while meeting State Library of North Carolina requirements to secure $288,000 in state aid.
Disaster Assistance Programs
Disaster Energy Assistance: Covers home-heating costs including utility costs, repairs, and other related expenses such as insulation installation for qualifying households. The fastest way for Buncombe County residents to apply is online, but they can also apply in person at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville, or by calling 828-250-5500.
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP): Supports property owners with elevation, reconstruction, or acquisition projects to build resilience. In-person support with the application is available at the Asheville Mall Disaster Recovery Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday and applications can also be filled out online.
FEMA Assistance and Unemployment: Residents have until February 6 to apply for FEMA aid at DisasterAssistance.gov and Disaster Unemployment Assistance at des.nc.gov.
North Carolina Disaster Case Management Program: is available to guide individuals and households in Buncombe County through the Helene recovery process. Residents can complete an initial needs assessment; a case manager will work with them to make a personalized recovery plan and connect you with available resources. To get started, call 844-746-2326 or fill out the NC-DCM intake survey at www.ncdps.gov/helene/dcm.
Debris Removal Progress
Recovery efforts include the removal of 741,903 cubic yards of storm debris from public areas in Buncombe County, the City of Asheville, and the Town of Black Mountain. Soon, the cars, trailers, and RVs that were destroyed and dispersed during the storm in public rights-of-way will begin getting towed. This process will includes searching titles of vehicles and contractors will attempt to contact owners.
Through the Private Property Debris Removal program, more than 2,000 property owners in Buncombe County have applied to get help with moving their debris to the right of way. This program assists property owners who can’t move debris to the curb and lack adequate debris removal insurance. Commercial properties may also be eligible for Private Property Debris Removal. Intake centers are located at Black Mountain Library, Barnardsville Fire Department, Swannanoa Fire and Rescue (Bee Tree Substation), and Fairview Library.
Solid Waste Transition to FCC
FCC, Buncombe County’s new solid waste provider, is working to address service delays by adding trucks, staff, and customer service resources. Residents can check collection schedules and report issues at buncombecounty.org/solidwaste.
Community Care Stations
Resources such as showers, laundry, and bottled water remain available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:
- Bethel United Methodist Church
- Fairview Ingles
- Owen Pool
- Morgan Hill Baptist Church
Stay Informed
Community briefings are held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Watch them at facebook.com/buncombegov.
For updates on Hurricane Helene recovery, emergency information, and more, visit buncombeready.org or call 828-250-6100. Sign up for alerts by texting “BCAlert” to 99411 or visiting buncombecounty.org/codered.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.