Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:

Buncombe County HHS continues to support the State investigation and sees these recent developments as a positive step towards understanding how this outbreak occurred. The outbreak has impacted many people in our community and our thoughts are with all of those who are affected. Local Health Officials continue to investigate reports of illness related to the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, assist medical providers with case identification and proper lab testing, and collecting and analyzing data.

Here is the most recent news release from NCDHHS.

At this time, Buncombe County HHS is reporting 46 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality, as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.

To check the status of the outbreak in WNC over the weekend, visit this link: https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/legionellosis/outbreak.html

Date / Case Count

October 3, 2019: 46

October 2, 2019: 45

October 1, 2019: 44

September 30, 2019: 39

September 29, 2019: 35

September 27, 2019: 20

September 26, 2019: 15

September 25, 2019: 9

September 24, 2019: 9