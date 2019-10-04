Press release from Buncombe County Health & Human Services:
Buncombe County Health & Human Services continues to support the state investigation and sees these recent developments as a positive step towards understanding how this outbreak occurred. The outbreak has impacted many people in our community, and our thoughts are with all of those who are affected. Local health officials continue to investigate reports of illness related to the Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak, assist medical providers with case identification and proper lab testing, and collecting and analyzing data.
Here is the most recent news release from NCDHHS.
At this time, Buncombe County HHS is reporting 46 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality, as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.
To check the status of the outbreak in WNC over the weekend, visit this link: https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/legionellosis/outbreak.html.
Date / Case Count
Oct. 3, 2019: 46
Oct. 2, 2019: 45
Oct. 1, 2019: 44
Sept. 30, 2019: 39
Sept. 29, 2019: 35
Sept. 27, 2019: 20
Sept. 26, 2019: 15
Sept. 25, 2019: 9
Sept. 24, 2019: 9
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.