Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Offices Holiday Schedule

Buncombe County administrative offices will be closed Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25, and Monday, Dec. 28, for the Christmas holiday, and Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Buncombe County Public Libraries

All Buncombe County Libraries will be closed Dec. 24-28 and Jan. 1. Libraries will be open for regular hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Buncombe County Recreation Services

All Buncombe County parks and recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

The Festival of Lights runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Buncombe County Landfill & Transfer Station

The Landfill and Transfer Station will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Closed Friday, Dec. 25

Open regular hours Saturday, Dec. 26

Closed Friday, Jan. 1

Open regular hours Saturday, Jan. 2

Waste Pro

Waste Pro waste and recycling collection will operate on a normal schedule Thursday, Dec. 24

Closed Friday, Dec. 25: No waste/recycling collection Friday routes will run on Saturday, Dec. 26

Closed Friday, Jan. 1: No waste/recycling collection Friday routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 2



Public Health Message

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are surging statewide, and Buncombe County experienced a significant spike after the Thanksgiving holidays. We want to keep you and your family and friends safe during the holiday season so that we don’t continue to see a surge in cases. We know that the holiday season is usually the time for reuniting with family and friends that may live in different parts of the country. This year, we strongly recommend that households stay home and connect with each other virtually. Read Winter Holiday safety tips.

Click here for the schedule of Community COVID-19 testing events.

Note: Due to the pandemic, Clinical Services’ (immunization/STD) appointment scheduling is currently operating at a reduced capacity. We encourage the public to call (828) 250-5000 to schedule an appointment before visiting the Clinic.

Public safety and emergency services remain open.