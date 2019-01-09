Press release from Buncombe County:

It’s a new year, and with it comes the chance to clear up outstanding matters that may be on a person’s criminal record. On Friday, Jan. 25, Buncombe County will offer an Amnesty Day. District Attorney Todd Williams says it’s a great opportunity to remove barriers that might be creating obstacles to moving forward in your life.

Anyone with old warrants or an order for arrest related to an outstanding misdemeanor and/or traffic citation that was issued in Buncombe County is eligible to see if a case can be reset for hearing and possibly dismissed. Felony charges are not eligible.

“You won’t be arrested,” reassures Williams. “I promise you will leave with either a new court date or on your way to putting the issue behind you.” Williams says Amnesty Day is part of the County’s overall effort to save taxpayer dollars by unclogging crowded court dockets. At the same time, it leverages diversion opportunities that can make life easier for people with misdemeanors preventing them from moving forward with employment, reinstating a driver’s license, and other issues that may be holding them back.

Who: Anyone with an old warrant or order for arrest related to an outstanding misdemeanor and/or traffic citation that was issued in Buncombe County.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m.-noon.

Where: First floor of the Buncombe County Judicial Complex, 60 Court Plaza, Asheville, 28801

For more information, persons may contact the District Attorney’s Office at (828) 259-3410 or their lawyer.

Amnesty Day is held in collaboration with the Buncombe County Justice Resource Advisory Council (JRAC) and its partners, including: District and Superior Court Judges, Clerk of Court, Magistrate, District Attorney, Public and Private Defense, Law Enforcement, Bureau of Identification, Pretrial Services, Community Corrections, Juvenile Justice, Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization, and representatives from the Office of the County Manager and Board of Commissioners.

To learn about other community resources for people who have been involved with the justice system, visit BuncombeCounty.org/JRC.