Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
Fraud Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit are seeking any information on the individuals pictured below or the vehicle pictured below. These individuals were seen in the Dix Creek Chapel Area attempting to use counterfeit money.
If any information is available on the identity of these individuals or the vehicle, please contact Detective T. Jones with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
