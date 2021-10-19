Press release from North Carolina Dept. of Transportation:
Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be closed three nights this week and three nights next week for the removal of the old bridge on Naples Road over I-26. Motorists will be detoured onto roads where traffic signals will be modified to handle the increased traffic.
The following schedule is based on good weather conditions:
• Oct 19 & Oct. 20: I-26 East from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to Exit 49 (U.S. 64)
• Oct. 21, 24 & 25: I-26 West from Exit 49 (U.S. 64) to Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business)
• Oct. 26: I-26 East from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to Exit 49 (U.S. 64)
The closures will begin no earlier than 8 p.m. and all lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.
The Integrated Corridor Management system will provide longer green times at traffic signals to accommodate the additional interstate traffic. The marked eastbound detour directs traffic off I-26 at Exit 44 to U.S. 25 South into Hendersonville, then U.S. 176 East to Upward Road to rejoin I-26. The marked westbound detour directs traffic off I-26 at Exit 49 to U.S. 64 West then to U.S. 25 North to rejoin I-26.
Transportation officials advise drivers to obey all posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.