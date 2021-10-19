Press release from North Carolina Dept. of Transportation:

Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be closed three nights this week and three nights next week for the removal of the old bridge on Naples Road over I-26. Motorists will be detoured onto roads where traffic signals will be modified to handle the increased traffic.

The following schedule is based on good weather conditions:

• Oct 19 & Oct. 20: I-26 East from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to Exit 49 (U.S. 64)

• Oct. 21, 24 & 25: I-26 West from Exit 49 (U.S. 64) to Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business)

• Oct. 26: I-26 East from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to Exit 49 (U.S. 64)

The closures will begin no earlier than 8 p.m. and all lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

The Integrated Corridor Management system will provide longer green times at traffic signals to accommodate the additional interstate traffic. The marked eastbound detour directs traffic off I-26 at Exit 44 to U.S. 25 South into Hendersonville, then U.S. 176 East to Upward Road to rejoin I-26. The marked westbound detour directs traffic off I-26 at Exit 49 to U.S. 64 West then to U.S. 25 North to rejoin I-26.

Transportation officials advise drivers to obey all posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones.