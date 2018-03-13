Press release from Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau:

ꟷThe Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) is embarking on an important assessment of the Asheville area as a visitor destination. The assessment takes the form of a survey (link below) utilizing DestinationNEXT, a diagnostic tool used by over 290 other destinations worldwide.

The goal of the survey is to gain insights on strengths and areas of opportunity for Asheville as a destination. Participation in this process is valuable as BCTDA’s seeks insight from a wide range of tourism industry and community stakeholders to shape future planning.

Survey findings will be shared in May and will form the basis for a destination-wide tourism strategy that will take the Asheville area into the future.

The survey will run through Sunday night, March 18. The questions are straightforward, asking for candid opinions of important tourism elements. Responses will remain anonymous. The survey should take less than 15 minutes to complete.

· SURVEY LINK: Asheville Area Destination Assessment

Tourism and community stakeholders, as well as consumers, residents and visitors, are encouraged to participate. The survey will close Sunday night, March 18.

Buncombe County welcomes 3.8 million overnight guests each year, providing a customer base that assists in the sustainability of businesses in the community and contributes to tax revenues. Annually, tourism generates a $2.9 billion economic impact to the region.