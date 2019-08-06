Press release from Explore Asheville:

An important process to learn what’s important to Buncombe County residents is now underway. We invite your input!

Did you know that overnight visitors to Asheville and Buncombe County pay a lodging tax that helps to fund grants to community projects like parks, theaters, museums, sports facilities, historic sites, and greenways?

The Tourism Product Development Fund, administered by the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority and funded through occupancy tax revenue, has awarded $44 million to 39 projects, including the Enka Sports Complex, Pack Square Park, WNC Nature Center, the Woodfin Greenway & Blueway, and the River Arts District.

To ensure that residents have a voice in prioritizing the needs and opportunities for using these funds in the future (within the mandates set forth by the NC General Assembly), a collaborative process called the Buncombe County Tourism Management & Investment Plan (TMIP) is now underway. This is where you come in, with two opportunities to provide your input and another opportunity help with this process.

Opportunity #1: Give us your input by completing this brief survey.

We are seeking your opinion through a community survey that will take about 15 minutes to complete. Please complete the survey and share your feedback.

SURVEY: https://smarinsights.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6fecwnzyYUrqP8V?vend=99&wave=314

Opportunity #2: Give us your input at a free public workshop.

In addition to completing the survey, please join us at one of the following public input workshops to learn more and provide your feedback. These sessions will be offered in a facilitated, come-and-go format to allow you to share individual feedback through one-on-one discussions. Please plan to spend 30 minutes with the consulting team during one of the times listed below:

Public Workshop #1

Thursday, August 15, Noon – 2:00 p.m.

at the US Cellular Center, Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood Street, Asheville

Public Workshop #2

Thursday, August 15, 6 – 8 pm

at Arthur R. Edington Center, 133 Livingston St, Asheville

Public Workshop #3

Friday, August 16, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

at the US Cellular Center, Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood Street, Asheville

In an effort to be as convenient as possible for members of the community, the workshops will be structured in a way to encourage wide participation. Children are welcome – the future of Buncombe County is important to everyone! Light refreshments will be served, and no RSVP is required.

Opportunity #3: Share this project with your network – friends, neighbors and coworkers in Buncombe County. We want to hear from all of you!

Here’s another way you can help: Encourage those in your network of friends, neighbors, and coworkers to join you in participating in this process. Forward this email. Bring someone with you to a workshop. Share the survey link and workshop dates via social media.

Your feedback will help to shape how the Tourism Product Development Fund money is spent in your community. We are thankful for your participation with this process and appreciate your insights!