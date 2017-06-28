BURIAL BEER CO. ANNOUNCES NEW EVENT SERIES, OFF TOPIC: A PANEL-STYLE CONVERSATION WITH BREWERS AND BREWERY OWNERS

Asheville, NC, July 26th, 2017 — Burial Beer Co. is launching a new event series focused on conversations with brewers and brewery owners that go beyond beer into humanizing topics, offering candid experiences of industry members to attending craft beer fans.

Off Topic, as the series is called, was inspired by the conversations that owner, Doug Reiser, found himself constantly immersed in during collaboration with visiting breweries.

“During collabs there is a lot of beer talk, but the conversations that always stick with me are the ones that have nothing to do with beer. Those conversations are how we become friends,” explains Reiser. “The goal of Off Topic is to humanize the artisans behind these brands and beers while removing the barriers between those same people and their consumers. It gives these people a chance to talk about their lives and not just beer. And it’s really fun.”

To date, Off Topic events have featured the brewery’s label artist, David Paul Seymour, and Jonathan Wakefield of J. Wakefield Brewing. In the month of July, Burial is slated host TRVE Brewing from Denver, CO (Wednesday, July 5th at 6 p.m.) and Other Half Brewing from Brooklyn, NY (Sunday, July 9th at 3 p.m.).

“We’re all telling a story through beer,” says Nick Nunns, proprietor of TRVE Brewing. “Getting to know the people behind that story gives context for the beers they choose to make. We draw a lot of inspiration for beer from the other facets of our life, and that’s something we talk about a lot internally, but don’t often get to share with people while having few beers with them.”

All Off Topic events are hosted at the brewery’s taproom in the South Slope of Asheville. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a commemorative glass from the visiting brewery, access to the talk, and beers to taste and share. For more information on upcoming Off Topics visit https://www.instagram.com/burialbeer/ or https://www.facebook.com/burialbeer/