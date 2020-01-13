Notice from CIBO:

Mark Your Calendar…Please Join Us!

CIBO ISSUES MEETING

(this) Friday, January 17th

7:00 AM

In the Mountain View Room/Sherrill Center on the campus of UNC-Asheville

Breakfast buffet – $15 pp

Agenda…

-Update from State Legislature from NC Senator Chuck Edwards – budget…new districts…taxes…district elections…and more!

-NCDOT Update – What’s the future on road improvement projects in the area? – Mark Gibbs, NC Division Engineer (This presentation will be delayed until next month.)

-City of Asheville Year In Review. What new initiatives are being considered? – Mayor Esther Manheimer and City Manager Debra Campbell