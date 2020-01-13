Notice from CIBO:
Mark Your Calendar…Please Join Us!
CIBO ISSUES MEETING
(this) Friday, January 17th
7:00 AM
In the Mountain View Room/Sherrill Center on the campus of UNC-Asheville
Breakfast buffet – $15 pp
Agenda…
-Update from State Legislature from NC Senator Chuck Edwards – budget…new districts…taxes…district elections…and more!
-NCDOT Update – What’s the future on road improvement projects in the area? – Mark Gibbs, NC Division Engineer (This presentation will be delayed until next month.)
-City of Asheville Year In Review. What new initiatives are being considered? – Mayor Esther Manheimer and City Manager Debra Campbell
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.