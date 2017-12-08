UPDATE 1:15 p.m.:

The city urges citizens to remove their cars from streets to facilitate efficient snow plowing. As an alternative, the city is offering drivers free parking from 5 p.m. Dec. 8 through 12 p.m. Dec. 9. Entry gates will be down, requiring the patron to pull a ticket, but all exit gates will be up upon departure during this time period.

All Parks & Recreation Centers as well as the Western North Carolina Nature Center and the Municipal Golf Course are closed due to weather conditions.

Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — All board and commissions scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 have been canceled in accordance with city policy.

The Saturday, Dec. 9 design workshop for the South Slope Vision Plan is canceled and will be rescheduled to a future date.

Asheville Redefines Transit (ART) service updates are available here or by calling 828-253-5691. Riders are encouraged to check regularly for updates as conditions are continuously changing.

All city operations are operating at normal levels, with public works focusing special attention on treating roads.

Water utility services will continue on a 24-hour production schedule. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water-related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.

In the event of an emergency, citizens are urged to call 9-1-1.

Residents are asked to call 828-251-1122 to report downed trees.

Asheville area shelters are operating under a CODE PURPLE. Persons experiencing homelessness will have the opportunity to come inside and warm up during the day, even if a shelter would typically be closed. Extra floor, cot and bed space will be available at overnight shelters to ensure that no one has to stay outside. Shelters are encouraging emergency workers and police to urge people outside at night to come inside.

Downed power lines are dangerous and should be reported to 911. Power outages can be reported to Duke Energy Progress by calling the toll-free, automated outage reporting system at 1-800-419-6356. Spanish speaking customers should call 1-866-4APAGON (427-2466) for outage reporting assistance. For those with access to the internet, outages can be reported by clicking here. For information regarding the outage restoration process, visit this.

Citizens are advised to keep informed by monitoring local media for updated information. Also find frequent updates on the city of Asheville website.