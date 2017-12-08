Press release from United Community Development:

United Community Development of N.C., a locally based nonprofit that provides economic revitalization to the historically black community of Southside, will host a dedication ceremony and a meet and greet on Monday, Dec.18, at 12 p.m.

The ceremony will be conducted by Rev. Damita Wilder, pastor of Varick Chapel AME Zion Church; Rev. James A. Grant, pastor; and Rev. Dr. Louis Grant, senior pastor of Worldwide Baptist Tabernacle Church. It will take place on the ground-level entrance of the church, which is located at 85 Choctaw St. in Asheville.

The meet and greet, celebrating the gift of economic opportunity for the Southside Community, will follow, from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the business offices of United Community Development, located at 42 Water St. in Asheville. There will be food, beverages and live music.

Monday’s event includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of UCD’s masonry training program and home weatherization training program. The masonry training program will be conducted in the basement of the Worldwide Baptist Tabernacle Church. The programs will run for six weeks and fully prepare the participants for employment in the construction and weatherization industries.

The programs are funded through the Isaac Coleman Community Investment Grant administered by the Buncombe County Foundation.

Parking and shuttles for the ceremony and meet and greet are free. The shuttles are available at the Edington Center at 133 Livingston St. in Asheville starting at 11:30 a.m.